VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A fox tested positive for rabies in Virginia Beach, the city said Wednesday.

The fox was found in the 400 block of 19th Street, near the Oceanfront.

If you or anyone in your household was exposed, please contact your physician or the Virginia Beach Health Department at 757-518-2700,

To prevent rabies exposure, officials suggest the following:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-385-4444.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health at 757-518-2700.

