Virginia Beach police respond to neighborhood racist noise complaints

The police department received at least eight complaints in regard to the situation on Jessamine Court in the Landstown area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department issued a response Thursday after they received several complaints about a "disappointing situation" on Jessamine Court.

VBPD said there has been overwhelming concern over the recent situation. Because of that, Chief Paul Neudigate met with the complainant.

"I was pleased to hear from her that the horribly offensive behavior voluntarily ceased as of Sept. 23 and has not reoccured," Neudigate said.

According to police, they received a call about the situation for the first time on September 7.

On that date, officers responded to a loud noise complaint. However, when they arrived they did not witness a loud music violation. They did speak to the occupant at the residence and asked that they keep the volume down.

From September 7 through September 22, Virginia Beach police responded to seven additional calls for service from the complainant. The complaints were in regard to "nuisance conduct" which included loud banjo music.

When officers responded to the neighborhood, they didn't observe any loud music and got voluntary compliance from the caller's neighbor to turn down the music.

On September 23, police said they received a video from the situation on Jessamine Court.

Officials said the video contained segments of a television show that repeatedly used a racial slur. That audio was accompanied by animal noises.

At that time, the Virginia Beach Police Department consulted with the Virginia Beach City Attorney's Office for legal guidance "regarding enforcement actions involving First Amendment issues."

The next day, on September 24, a Virginia Beach police captain visited the location and spoke with the complainant. At that time, he heard quiet noises coming from the neighbor's house. However, he did not hear any racial slurs being played.

On September 29, VBPD responded to the scene once again, even after being advised that there were no criminal violations.

Officers interacted with both the neighbor and the complainant. At that time, police received a verbal commitment from the neighbor to not resume their previous activities.