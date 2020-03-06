Rally held at Town Center ahead of curfew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A small group of protestors gathered near Town Center in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.
They stood on the side of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence holding signs and chanting in peace. Virginia Beach police were there to help facilitate things.
Two women told us they are attending these protests around the area to show their support for equality.
"All that we want is equality for all. This isn't about violence. All that we are asking for is to be treated humanely like anyone else would be treated. That is all that we are asking for. Just see us as human," said Akli Tadesse.
Many restaurants and businesses secured their buildings ahead of the rally, which remained peaceful. It ended ahead of the city's curfew at 8 p.m.