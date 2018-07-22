VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) — You might have noticed the black and white Ferraris parked outside The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach Saturday.

The reason: Pusha T and his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams got married at the oceanfront landmark.

The rapper, whose real name is Terrence Levarr Thornton, grew up in Virginia Beach.

Fellow Beach native Pharrell Williams also attended the wedding and served as best man.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC