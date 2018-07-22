VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) — You might have noticed the black and white Ferraris parked outside The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach Saturday.

The reason: Pusha T and his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams got married at the oceanfront landmark.

The rapper, whose real name is Terrence Levarr Thornton, grew up in Virginia Beach. Fellow Beach native Pharrell Williams served as best man, while Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, also attended the ceremony.

Social media posts hinted at the wedding ahead of the weekend. One video showed Pusha T giving a toast. Kardashian West posted videos to her Instagram story of herself and West getting ready in a hotel room.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jul 21, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC