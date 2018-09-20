HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton Roads Chapter of Virginia Fire Chiefs have chosen to join to fight against breast cancer.

The group joins other male community leaders to support breast cancer awareness and to help raise money for research.

The Hampton Roads Chapter of Virginia Fire Chiefs have come together to support breast cancer awareness and to help raise funds for the fight against this cancer. https://t.co/0rvq6rbfxj — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) September 20, 2018

"Breast cancer affects everyone, women and men. That's why we're recruiting men to fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink," says the page for the Hampton Roads group.

The group includes:

Their goal is to raise $50,000 for breast cancer research and so far they've raised $2,262. All funds raised through the campaign will go to the American Cancer Society.

The group is having a reveal party kickoff event Thursday, September 20 at 6 p.m. at the Town Center City Club in Virginia Beach.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC