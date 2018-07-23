VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A new tourism milestone was set in Virginia Beach in 2017!

According to the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, Virginia Beach welcomed 19-million domestic visitors in 2017. A new record was set for total visitors and visitor spending. In 2017, visitors spend $2.45 billion.

Visitor arrivals grew for the eighth consecutive year with a 7.34 percent increase from 17.7 million visitors in 2016.

“Record-breaking arrivals and spending is a testament of the strength of our tourism sector and the values of our city,” said Brad Van Dommelen, director of the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are fortunate that Virginia Beach is committed to our tourism product, which will keep us competitive and allow us to continue to grow arrivals and visitor spending, ultimately boosting the city’s economy to greater heights.”

Of the 19-million visitors, 8.9 million were day visitors, and 10.1 million were overnight visitors to the area. Of the 10.1 million, 7.4 million visitors stayed overnight in Virginia Beach. Overnight visitors were responsible for spending $1.92 billion, and day visitors spend $539 million.

“We want to recognize and congratulate our hospitality community for all of their efforts that have contributed to a year of record-breaking visitation,” Van Dommelen said. “It’s these individuals and businesses that make Virginia Beach a sought-after destination that 19 million people traveled to experience in 2017.”

It's estimated that visitors generated at least $29.6 million in occupancy tax collections for the city, according to the Economic Indicators Report from the City of Virginia Beach. Those taxes are used to fund schools and government services.

