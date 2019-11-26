VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a possible recount in Virginia's 83rd District.

Incumbent Delegate Chris Stolle filed paperwork for a recount last week. He currently trails Democrat Nancy Guy by all of 27 votes.

Tuesday's hearing in Virginia Beach Circuit Court will set the rules for the recount, which is expected to take place in mid-December.

Stolle is a member of a prominent Virginia Beach political family and has served in the House since 2010. The 83rd House District includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Democrats will control the House of Delegates, regardless of the outcome of a recount.

