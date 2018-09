VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A search for a missing person in on Sherwood Lake will resume Monday morning, according to Virginia Beach police.

According to a police department spokesperson, it's now considered a recovery mission.

The search began shortly after 3:30 p.m. In Sherwood Lake, off of Princess Anne Rd. Two people were canoeing on the lake when the boat started taking on water and capsized. One person made it to shore, but the other disappeared.

Virginia Beach EMS and EMS Marine Team, Virginia Beach Fire Department & Fire Boat and Virginia Beach Police assisted in the search.

Joseph Barlow was sitting on his porch looking at the lake when he says he saw the canoe capsize.

“They started screaming for help, I ran downstairs and asked my wife to call the police and grabbed a paddleboard,” said Barlow. Barlow was able to reach the woman and get her on his paddleboard, but the man had disappeared.

“Unfortunately, the gentleman was already underwater, and I couldn’t locate him, she was hanging on the canoe and I went back and picked her up and brought in as police were arriving. I really feel bad I couldn’t have been there sooner for him,” said Barlow.

According to Barlow, the water is a filled in burrow pit, so it’s not like a usual lake.

“I believe it’s about anywhere between 90 to 100 feet deep, so it’s a very deep body of water,” said Barlow.

Barlow says that no matter what the depth is, you must be careful when swimming, and it’s something the public should always keep in mind.

“Make sure they know that life jackets save lives for a very good reason, case in point,” said Barlow

