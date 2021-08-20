Red Bull's surfing competition is coming to Virginia Beach. Here's how you can join in on the fun.

People who show off the "most creative, sportive" moves can win some prizes. Local surf enthusiasts of all levels can sign up.

A soft-board surfing competition is splashing down in Virginia Beach on Saturday. Local surf enthusiasts of all levels can join in on the fun.

The "Red Bull Foam Wreckers" event will only allow people to use soft-top surfboards. Before competing, participants will spin a "Wheel of Shred" that determines which board will be used.

After picking a surfboard, people will paddle out in groups of six to 10 and compete for 15 minutes.

In a press release, event organizers said people who show off the "most creative, sportive" moves can win some prizes.

The competition will take place at the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier. It starts at 9 a.m.

If you want to compete, go to the event's website to register.