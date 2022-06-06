No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches

The red flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, because there's been an increase in rip currents.

Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about rip current risks from June 2022.

The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water.

Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.

A rip current is a strong, narrow current of water moving directly away from the shore. The big waves might look inviting, but the current underneath can be dangerous.

"That channel of water can be pulling back out and somebody standing waist, chest-deep can all of a sudden be pulled back into much deeper water," Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, previously told 13News Now.

The increase in rip currents is a result of Hurricane Earl. The Category 2 storm is nowhere near the East Coast; as of Friday morning, its center is actually northeast of the island of Bermuda. However, Earl is still creating swells along our shoreline that create the risk of rip currents.

The National Weather Service recommends staying calm when you get caught in a rip current.

Don't try to swim against the current nor swim to shore. Swim along the shoreline until you can escape the current. When you're free, swim at an angle away from the current toward the shore.