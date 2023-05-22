Redevelopment proposal for KempsRiver Crossing still on table for council consideration

Developers call it "The Promenade at KempsRiver Crossing." If approved, it would rezone the 20-acre site from community business use to a mixed-use property.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Big changes could be on the way for a popular shopping center in the Kempsville section of Virginia Beach.

Developers are proposing to demolish about half of the stores at KempsRiver Crossing and replace that space with hundreds of apartment units.

The councilman who represents the area, Rocky Holcomb, updated residents at a community meeting Monday night on where the project stands.

Developers have dubbed it "The Promenade at KempsRiver Crossing." If passed by council, it would transform the 20-acre site from a community business to a mixed-use development.

While some stores are thriving, others at KempsRiver have struggled to stay open. Shoppers recall when there used to be a Farm Fresh and Kmart there.

"Frankly, I'm disappointed. It seems to have dwindled within the past 10 to 15 years," said shopper Yolanda Baker.

Developers are proposing new life at the shopping center. They want to replace approximately half of the existing retail space, with 322 market-rate apartment units. Those would be a combination of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

"This has not been a stagnant application. We have worked with the city to see where buildings should be located," said R.J. Nutter, an attorney representing the developers, who recounted the years leading up to this point.

During the meeting, Holcomb also had city staff available to present and answer questions.

"Right now, the site is completely impervious. From parking lots to rooftops, all impervious area. This development is proposing to make more of the site green and by reducing their impervious cover, they will be able to satisfy their storm water management requirements," said Carrie Bookholt, interim deputy planning director for the city.

She also went on to explain the amount of expected parking spaces.

"325 spaces required for retail, 576 required for the residential, a total of 901 spaces are required. They are proposing 988," said Bookholt.

The concept plan does not touch certain storefronts and spaces which are shaded in blue. Those areas include Outback Steakhouse, Dollar Tree, Panera Bread and Planet Fitness.

"It also makes the retail there even more valuable, because all of a sudden, there are 322 new customers in their backyard," Nutter added.

City Traffic Engineer Ric Lowman also anticipates that the prospect of apartment units will generate less traffic.

"Than if they develop this by right as a commercial," said Lowman.

He said he would agree with developers' analysis of approximately 8% less traffic in the morning peak period and more than 40% less traffic during the evening peak period.

However, some who live nearby are not convinced.

"I [...] don't want a lot of traffic going into Acredale," said resident Beverly Pohlmann. "I don't like a lot of new stuff coming in. I'm old fashioned."

Several neighbors worry about seeing more cars driving through their community.

"What I'm concerned about is our traffic," said Bill Knowles, president of the Acredale Civic League. "Cut through is terrible now."

"I understand folks need places to live," said Baker. "So, any other choices perhaps, other than this center?"

Council will tentatively vote on whether to approve the project on June 20.

13News Now asked Holcomb whether he would vote for or against it, if he were to Monday night. He said he wants to hear more input from the public first.

Holcomb encouraged people to weigh in with their thoughts by emailing CityCouncil@vbgov.com.

If ultimately passed, Nutter said construction likely will not start until two to three years from now.