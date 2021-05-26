Reflection sites in Virginia Beach | how you can commemorate victims of 2019 municipal center mass shooting

The city of Virginia Beach is making sure the community has multiple ways to grieve during the second anniversary of the mass shooting.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Along the Oceanfront boardwalk, beachgoers are starting to notice the sand sculpture with the Forget-Me-Not flower symbol.

Sandtastic artist Dean Arscott took on this project for Virginia Beach, to help remember the 12 lives lost and four others hurt on May 31, 2019.

"To come out here and do something a little more meaningful is really an honor for us," said Arscott. "We're really happy to be a part of making a not-so-somber grieving process for everybody, and bringing awareness to the whole issue."

The sand sculpture is one of three locations with memorials.

Virginia Beach dedicated two other locations for people to pay their respects: One at Mt. Trashmore with a large forget-me-not symbol on the hill, and another behind Building 15 (due to construction on City Hall), in view of Building 2.

In addition to these memorials, Virginia Beach will hold a virtual ceremony on the evening of May 30 to honor the victims.

This Friday, May 28, community members are encouraged to wear blue and observe a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m., which marks the time the first 911 call was made that day.

The city's website says remembrance flags featuring the Love for VB symbol will be displayed half-staffed under city seal flags throughout the city. There are also suggested activities that families could do with their children.

Julie Braley, with the city, said they wanted to expand how people could commemorate the anniversary. That's what led to memorials like the one at Building 15, with 12 flower beds.

The name of each victim is listed on a banner, and messages of hope, sadness and support from are on another banner.

"We really wanted to provide different spaces for people depending on where they're at in their healing process," said Braley. "Close friends and loved ones who lost someone that day are able to find a safe healing space in one of these locations, or in other ways through the opportunities we've provided."

As a city worker, Braley said everyone knew someone in Building 2 when the shooting happened, and wanted to make sure the community felt supported.

"We really just hope that everyone has a meaningful experience and finds some comfort when it's difficult to do that," said Braley.

The flower beds at Building 15 will light up blue to honor the 12 victims at night.

The city will also be doing a service initiative. Soon, you can sign up for a community service based on what each victim loved to do in the community, and you can dedicate the service to that person's memory.