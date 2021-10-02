Regent University Nursing students helping with COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia

Nursing students at Regent will be helping to administer COVID-19 vaccines and will be supervised by the school's faculty and other experienced students.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, students from a Virginia Beach-based university will be assisting in the distribution process.

Regent University announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10 that its nursing students will be helping the Virginia Department of Health in giving COVID-19 vaccines. This is happening in response to the need for healthcare workers who are skilled in vaccinations.

“There are numerous demands on healthcare providers in our region that have impacted vaccine administration,” explained Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent University. “We are delighted to partner with the Virginia Department of Health and join them in serving our community by offering trained providers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Officials said by working together, the nursing students could help to expedite up to 30,000 vaccines this semester.

“What a joy and an honor to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of at-risk individuals in our community,” said Dr. Ruth Cody, Interim Director of the School of Nursing at Regent University. “Our calling is to provide the very best healthcare for body, mind, and spirit, and it is truly a privilege to help the Virginia Department of Health provide these critical vaccines to our area.”

In order to conduct vaccinations, the local pre-licensure students must be supervised by Regent faculty and other students from the Master of Science in Nursing program. These students will also receive clinical hours towards their degree programs.