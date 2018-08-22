VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Regent University campus is on high alert after an attempted robbery on Tuesday.

According to the school, around 8 p.m. officials were alerted to an attempted robbery on campus. The suspect was described as a white man, about 5'9" to 6'1", wearing a black hoodie and jeans. He was last seen running toward Indian River Road.

Campus Police advised students to stay indoors until further notice.

The Virginia Beach Police is assisting Regent to make sure the suspect left campus.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police dispatch at (757) 226-2911.

No further information has been released at this time.

