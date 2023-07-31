x
Virginia Beach

Renaissance Academy student pleads guilty to bringing gun to school

William Craigen, 18, was charged with misdemeanor concealed weapon and felony possession of a firearm on school property.
Credit: BCFC - stock.adobe.com

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student at Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach who was accused of trying to bring a gun to school in March pleaded guilty Monday, online court records show.

William Craigen, 18, was charged with misdemeanor concealed weapon and felony possession of a firearm on school property. 

RELATED: Student at Renaissance Academy accused of bringing gun to school

According to a stipulation of facts document, on March 20, Craigen entered the school and put his backpack through the metal detector. The school security officer saw what appeared to be a firearm on the metal detector screen.

The officer unzipped the front pouch of the backpack and found the gun. 

When Virginia Beach police officers got to the school, Craigen told them he went to work the night before and brought his gun with him inside the backpack. He told investigators he forgot to take the gun out before going to school.

Craigen is set to be sentenced in October.

