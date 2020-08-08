Renovations delayed at Virginia Beach municipal building of mass shooting

City officials say they don't have enough money to pay for it now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Renovations have been delayed at the municipal building in Virginia Beach where a mass shooting happened last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials don't have enough money to pay for it now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter this week, the mayor of Virginia Beach asked the General Assembly to consider allocating $10 million toward the renovations.