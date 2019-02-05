VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced on Thursday that she has expanded her staff in Virginia’s Second Congressional District.

The new hire, Terra Johnson, will serve as a Wounded Warrior Fellow in Congresswoman Luria’s Virginia Beach office.

The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the House of Representatives to provide opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans to work in Congress.

“As a veteran who served America, Terra shares our commitment to make Hampton Roads a better place, and we are honored to have her on board,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Terra’s service and life experience will allow us to continue providing the exceptional assistance every Coastal Virginian deserves.”

Johnson will work with active-duty and veteran constituents of Virginia’s Second Congressional District and act as a facilitator between constituents and federal, state, and local agencies, as well as veterans service organizations.

Now residing in Hampton, Johnson is a 15-year Air Force veteran who was stationed at Langley Air Force Base for nine years before serving a year in South Korea. She has worked for the U.S. Army, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Social Security Administration.

