VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria on Friday announced details about her upcoming town hall meeting in Virginia Beach.

The October 3 town hall at New Hope Baptist Church will allow Congresswoman Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of the Hampton Roads region. The event will be similar to past town halls in Virginia Beach, Yorktown, and the Eastern Shore

“I am excited to visit with fellow Coastal Virginians and hear about the issues that matter most to our community,” Congresswoman Elaine Luria said. “Town halls are among my favorite events to host because they allow me to connect with those I serve in Congress. I eagerly await the chance to answer questions, connect residents with federal agencies, and help in any way I can.”

The event will allow residents to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can represent their interest in Congress and ask about specific pieces of legislation.

Only 200 people can attend the event. All residents that are interested in attending need to register for an e-ticket.

The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 5 p.m. The event is at 395 Old Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach.