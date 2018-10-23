VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The candidates vying for the 2nd Congressional District will face-off in Virginia Beach, two weeks ahead of the midterm elections

Republican Rep. Scott Taylor and Democrat Elaine Luria will take part in a debate at the Cavalier Hotel, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce is hosting the debate. 13News Now will stream it live on 13NewsNow.com.

Polls have shown a tight race between the candidates, including a CNU poll that had Taylor with a seven-point lead over Luria.

The Second District includes Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, the Virginia Eastern Shore, and parts of Norfolk, Hampton, and York County.

Election Day is November 6.

