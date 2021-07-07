Report: Virginia state troopers won't be charged after Virginia Beach man's death in custody

The report said Coleman Sample shot himself in the head, was in control of his gun at the time, and the VSP troopers were legally justified in their use of force.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Coleman Sample died after shooting a gun while struggling with state troopers in 2020. A Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney review said the troopers didn't cause the shot that killed Sample, and won't be charged criminally.

The investigation goes back to August 11, 2020, when Sample died.

That day, state troopers tried to pull the 23-year-old over for speeding on I-264 in Virginia Beach. The Virginia State Police (VSP) reported he was going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone, and when one trooper turned on emergency lights, Sample sped up even more.

Trooper Turner radioed for help with the pursuit, and Trooper Holmes joined in the chase.

The report from the Commonwealth's Attorney says Sample was swerving through lanes, driving into oncoming traffic and blowing through red lights. Eventually, at Banbury Lake Village apartments (near the Woodhaven area), his car crashed into a parked vehicle.

The city's report says that's when Turner got out and went over to Sample's car, and the man jumped out and tried to run away.

Turner ended up trying to tackle Sample to the ground, but he didn't fall over, so the two were struggling, standing up. Holmes went to go help the other trooper, and that's when Sample fired the first two shots, documents say.

"The audio from the troopers' microphones captures their repeated commands to, 'Drop the gun,' and Mr. Sample's refusal to do so," the report says.

Neither of the state police troopers were hit by the bullets. The report said there's no evidence he was shooting toward the troopers.

The report said Sample was holding a handgun, and both troopers pulled out their guns but didn't fire them.

Turner and Holmes allegedly were able to push the Virginia Beach man down onto the hood of a car.

"Within one second of Mr. Sample being pinned to the hood of the car, a final gunshot went off, and Mr. Sample went limp," the report reads. "Both Trooper Turner and Trooper Holmes recoiled at the sound of the final shot. Trooper Turner asked Trooper Holmes if he was hit, but he was not. Both troopers then holstered their sidearms."

The report said Sample shot himself in the head, was in control of his own gun at the time, and the VSP troopers were legally justified in their use of force through the interaction.

The two troopers called for medical help after they saw he was still breathing, but Sample died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the man, and said the bullet that killed him matched the caliber of gun he was holding; it didn't match the guns the troopers had.

The cause of death stands as "undetermined," the report says because the medical examiner couldn't be sure if the shot was fired intentionally or by accident.