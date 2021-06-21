Crews battle fire that engulfs Virginia Beach house

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach are battling a blaze that has consumed a house on Monday evening.
According to Virginia Beach Police and Fire Dispatch, the fire was reported in 1500 block of McCullough Lane at 8:20 p.m. That's near the Narrows and Broad Bay, across from First Landing State Park.
Photos and video from the scene show a home fully engulfed in flames right along the water.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says both land-based crews as well as FireBoat 1 are working to bring the fire under control.
There's no immediate word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.
Fire consumes home near First Landing State Park
