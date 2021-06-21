Crews battle fire that engulfs Virginia Beach house

The fire was along the water, across from First Landing State Park.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach are battling a blaze that has consumed a house on Monday evening.

According to Virginia Beach Police and Fire Dispatch, the fire was reported in 1500 block of McCullough Lane at 8:20 p.m. That's near the Narrows and Broad Bay, across from First Landing State Park.

Photos and video from the scene show a home fully engulfed in flames right along the water.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says both land-based crews as well as FireBoat 1 are working to bring the fire under control.

There's no immediate word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.