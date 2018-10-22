VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — People living off East Stratford Road heard workers using jackhammers in the middle of the night on Sunday night.

Some neighbors said they got about 45 minutes of sleep. They said crews started around 10 p.m. and didn't stop working until about 5 a.m.

Mike Ireland said he woke up to a continuous banging sound that didn't stop for hours.

He said, “It’s a pounding jackhammer type of noise and why is this going on at like after two in the morning.”

He is not the only one who heard it.

“Some big bangs and I didn’t know what was going on. I went out on my balcony and I didn’t know if bombs were going off or whatever. It was pretty loud,” Collin Dozier said.

Getting up on a Monday morning is hard enough... but what if you heard this sound ALL NIGHT LONG. Neighbors in one #VirginiaBeach neighborhood say they barely slept last night because crews were working in front of their homes. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/NtBirNXgrq — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) October 22, 2018

Many said what happened Sunday night is inappropriate, and they said they want to know who approved it.

“This is a family area and it would be better to have it during the day,” Dozier explained.

13News Now reached out to Virginia Beach Public Works. A spokesperson said a sub-contractor working with the Lesner Bridge Project was authorized to work throughout the night on East Stratford Road. The spokesperson said if crews didn’t do it during the night, it would make for a major traffic nightmare during the day.

However, Virginia Beach City Officials had a different expectation. They said the jackhammering during the middle of the night shouldn’t have happened in a residential area. They apologized and said night jackhammering will not happen there again during the middle of the night.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC