VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Restoration crews are getting ready to start work on the Cape Henry Lighthouse. They will work to stabilize the top of the dune and the sandstone base of the Virginia Beach landmark.

The $1.1 million project is expected to last about six months. Visitors will not be able to climb the tower during construction.

But Preservation Virginia will still offer guided walking tours of the 400-year-old lighthouse.

The lighthouse, completed in 1792, was approved by George Washington and overseen by Alexander Hamilton. You might recognize it as the centerpiece of the Virginia Beach city seal.

