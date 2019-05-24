VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A retired marine is asking for the public's help finding his trailer he said was stolen from his property in the middle of the night.

"It's absolutely frustrating," said Wes Coons.

He said the theft is not just a major violation of his security, but all of his neighbors too.

"We're working with the police to try and figure it out," he said.

Coons has been on the hunt looking for his trailer for the past week. It was stolen on May 16.

"We caught a late model SUV, probably a Ford Explorer, pull up 3:30 in the morning on the 16. We watched him walk through the yard to see what type of hitch he needed to steal the trailer. He backed up, stole the trailer, and drove off. It's pretty bold," he said.

Coons has surveillance cameras all around his property and he caught most of that on video.

"He's getting out of his vehicle now and here he comes out of the car. Looks like he's got a flashlight in his hand which is pretty brazen. He's walking up to the trailer to see what type of hitch he needs," said Coons as he described the video to 13News Now.

Coons said he's confident the trailer will be found and all that was in it, like chainsaws and other tools he kept in there.

"We use that trailer to help a lot of families too. We help a lot of veterans. We pick up items using that trailer to help families do repairs in their homes, so, that's used for a lot of charity work," Coons explained.

So, for the sake of the people who have been helped in the past, Coons hopes the person either returns it or police find it soon.

"We've got a Marine Corps flags up and Marine Corps memorabilia around the property so it's someone who doesn't care about us, our country, the neighborhood," he said.