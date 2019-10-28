VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's an 11-day, 1,000-mile journey to Fort Pierce, Florida, and it begins in Virginia Beach.

They're called Beyond The Teams: a group of five retired Navy SEALS who've known each other for decades.

"A few of us have been stationed here for a number of years, we make it back for reunions, we've got friends," Diedrick Snelling said. "I roll in on a plane, my former neighbors come pick me up. It's Virginia Beach, it's awesome!"

They're back in Hampton Roads to deploy once more, but this time they're embarking on a "new kind of mission." They're raising money for injured veterans and children with physical disabilities. They're supporting the VIP Neurorehabilitation Center, based in San Diego.

"It's just a great non-profit organization that serves not only veterans but civilian patients, kids, everybody," Conrad Kress said.

For some of the SEALS, there's a personal connection to the center.

"They help people who've had spinal cord injuries, strokes, people who are suffering with MS and cerebral palsy, people with ALS, multiple trauma, brain injuries," Mike Charbonnet said. "My son is also a patient there"

Their ride down the East Coast has stops in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. They're asking for "mission support" of donations and social media posts to spread awareness. You can donate through their website, beyondtheteams.org.

"We'd like to think that we're ready for it. Got to have the right seat, too," Snelling joked.

"Does it hurt? It does, but it's nothing compared to what those patients have every day," Kress added.

