Ride The ROX motorcoach in Virginia Beach brings luxury to your D.C. trip

This ROX bus offers a regular roundtrip service between Virginia Beach Town Center and Washington D.C.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ROX motorcoach is working to make your trip to Washington D.C. a luxury instead of a headache. After launching last Spring, the pandemic then caused the company to pause operations.

Now, they're back and ready to take you to the Capitol. This bus offers a regular roundtrip service between Virginia Beach Town Center and Washington D.C.

"You hand us your bag at the Westin Hotel in Virginia Beach, and it's four hours of your day back with total luxury, with an attendant serving you great meals and a cocktail and arriving at the Pentagon City Mall," said ROX Owner and Founder Jeff McWaters.

Whether your trip is for work or play, The Rox wants to give you those 4 hours to relax or work instead of driving in I-95 traffic. A typical bus seats more than 40 seats. The ROX has only 22 seats with leather imported from Australia.

"Travel reimagined, and that's what The ROX is, travel reimagined," he continued.

Each trip includes an attendant on-board, just like you're on a flight. That attendant will serve you complimentary meals, snacks, and drinks. The meals are catered by TASTE, offering some of their classic menu items. In addition, the ROX is the only coach service in Virginia that offers a full beer menu, wine, and spirits for purchase. Also, on-board you will have access to free wifi, movies, and music.

"That's what we're after, [a] super experience for our guests," McWaters smiled.

At your seat, there are phone charging stations. There's also a large, luxurious restroom on board. Tickets for this luxury charter are $126 for a roundtrip.

"We took quite a bit of time to analyze our competitors and be affordable and accessible to everyone," McWaters nodded.

Pick-up for The ROX is at the Westin Hotel at Towne Center each Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 8 a.m. The coach departs Pentagon City on those same days at 1 p.m. Tickets can be booked now at RidetheROX.com.