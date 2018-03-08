VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — City Leaders are asking ride-share drivers and customers to be mindful of how they’re using the service near the Oceanfront.

The City of Virginia Beach is concerned about drivers idling illegally on city roads, specifically on both Pacific and Atlantic Avenues.

It’s a growing issue for drivers, pedestrians, and everyone involved. Kevin Dominguez works at The Shack, an outdoor bar on Atlantic Ave. He sees ridesharing companies stop on the busy road all the time.

“Sometimes it’s nonstop that they're dropping people off left and right," said Dominguez.

But Anthony Wilson, a Lyft driver of three years, said the situation is tricky.

“I know it’s probably not the right thing to do but we're kind of limited with options as far as what we can do to pick somebody up,” said Wilson.

Stopping on side streets, the trolley lane, and both Pacific Ave. and Atlantic Ave. is illegal. Violating the law can lead to both the driver and passenger getting a ticket.

"I just hope I don't get a ticket, I don't know what we can really do," said Wilson.

Dominguez said he sees ways around it, such as pulling into hotel parking lots, but those parking spaces are not for ridesharing companies.

Kevin Spennati works at an information booth for Diamond Resorts on Atlantic Ave. He’s witnessed both sides of the problem.

"It puts them in a tight bundle cause they're trying to do their job on the site, but they're trying to follow the Virginia Beach rules, [so] there's a conflict that meets."

Uber’s website also reminds drivers to follow the regulation rules near the Oceanfront stating:

Be aware of all local driving laws at the Oceanfront along Atlantic Ave., Pacific Ave., or their side streets to remain safe while driving.

Reminder:

It is illegal to stop your car to pick up, drop off, or idle in the street or trolley lane

Many partners use free or metered spaces or private parking lots in that area to wait for riders and then contact their riders to coordinate the pickup in an adjusted location.”

Meanwhile, Wilson said he hopes for a solution to the problem.

"It would be nice to have designated areas to pick people up," said Wilson.

