You can ring in the New Year watching these artists perform in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

While it may be hard to believe, another year is almost over.

To ring in 2023, you can check out the annual "Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Celebration" concert in Virginia Beach at the Virginia Beach Town Center, starting at 6 p.m. on December 31.

The event, which is sponsored by the Central Business District Association and IMGoing and is in its 9th year, is free and open to all ages.

Free parking will also be available in Virginia Beach Town Center parking garages.

This year, rapper Lupe Fiasco will headline the event, and there will also be performances by Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic.

Fiasco is best known for hits like "The Show Goes On" and "Old School Love."

Empire Strikes Brass creates funky, rhythmic songs, and Monotronic is known for their electronic beats.

You'll even experience a magnificent laser light show and the ball dropping at the end of the night.