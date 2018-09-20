VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Swim at your own risk through Friday evening!

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement and High Rip Current Risk, in effect through Friday, for Virginia Beach and Outer Banks Currituck.

If you're caught in a rip current, you should swim parallel to the shore until you're free then you can swim back to the beach. Do not try and fight the current if you can't escape; instead, float or tread water and call or wave for help.

As a safety precaution, you should only swim in the ocean if you know how and with someone else.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Beach

Hazards Statement, which is in effect thru Friday evening. A

High Rip Current Risk has also been issued and in effect through Friday evening for City of Virginia Beach and Outer Banks Currituck. #Ripcurrent #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/5BRQXmG4x9 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 20, 2018

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC