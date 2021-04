The Virginia Beach Police Department is on the scene of a crash that involved a garbage truck and a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Bayberry Street.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a serious crash happened Wednesday afternoon near the First Landing area, involving a garbage truck and a pedestrian.

Officers tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that the crash occurred in the 2300 block of Bayberry Street.

Officials have closed the westbound lanes of Shore Drive, at First Landing.

