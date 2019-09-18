VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The NAS Oceana air show is almost here, so the City of Virginia Beach is closing a few roads over the weekend.

The air show is September 21 and 22.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said there will be temporary road closures on London Bridge Road between Central Drive and International Parkway.

The closures will be as follows:

Friday, September 20th from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21st from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22nd from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

No traffic will be allowed on that section of London Bridge Road during these times for safety reasons, no exceptions.

Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the alternate routes.

