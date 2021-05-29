Road reopens following motorcycle crash between area of Dam Neck Rd., London Bridge Rd.

Virginia Beach police said Dam Neck Road to London Bridge Road is back open after a serious motorcycle crash happened in that area Saturday morning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One road is back open for all traffic after a serious crash happened in the area of Dam Neck Road to London Bridge Road Saturday morning.

Virginia Beach police said they responded Saturday, May 29 to a motorcycle crash that happened in the 2300 block of Harper's Road.

There's no word at this time on any possible injuries reported.

According to officers, the road closed to all traffic after the crash and drivers were advised to avoid the area.