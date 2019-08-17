VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Works crews will begin road work on Virginia Beach Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The project improvements include milling, paving, pavement marking, the city said in a news release.

The road work stretches from eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard from Rosemont Road to North Lynnhaven Road and the westbound lanes from Little Neck Road to Rosemont Road.

Crews will begin work at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. each day.

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 29.

The city said milling and paving are likely to produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise.

Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of lane closures. Residents are encouraged to use alternate traffic routes when possible.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.