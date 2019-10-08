VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Works crews began road work on Shore Drive on Sunday.

The city said the work includes milling, paving, and pavement marking improvements.

The project will stretch both eastbound and westbound lanes from Greenwell Road to the Lesner Bridge.

Road work begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. each day.

But Ocean Park Civic League president Andrew Broyles said he doesn’t care what time the project happens, just that it gets done.

"No pain, no gain, we've got to have this done even if they have to do it in the middle of the night. It's long, long, long overdue,” said Broyles. Broyles said neighbors are excited to see a change on the road.

"Shore Drive is in bad shape. We're expecting not to have to have to worry about wrecking or spilling out drinks or anything like that,” said Broyles.

The project is expected to be completed Friday, Sept. 20.

City officials said drivers and residents should expect traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise.

Public Works Spokesman Drew Lankford said Shore Dive is a vital road to improve because of the traffic it gets.

"It's one of the most heavily traveled areas in the city. We'll be going in, making improvements, re-paving, marking it."

Residents are urged to use alternate routes when possible during the road project.

All scheduled work is weather permitting