VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Works crews will begin road work on Shore Drive on Sunday.

The city said the work includes milling, paving, and pavement marking improvements.

The project will stretch both eastbound and westbound lanes from Greenwell Road to the Lesner Bridge.

Road work begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. each day.

The project is expected to be completed Friday, Sept. 20.

City officials said drivers and residents should expect traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise.

Residents are urged to use alternate routes when possible during the road project.

All scheduled work is weather permitting