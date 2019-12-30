VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Do you have any New Year's Eve plans yet?

It's called Last Night on the Town and set up is already underway.

Piece by piece, more than one hundred people are part of the crew assembling the center stage and more.

Organizer Jeanne Evans-Cox said the City of Virginia Beach hired the right experts for the job.

"They know how to do it, they know how to do it best,” said Cox.

It's constant work, so an estimated 7,000 people can enjoy their New Year's Eve in a family-friendly way for free.

In all, Cox said it’s about a $130,000 project. The funds are coming from the public’s money through taxes. The goal is for the community to enjoy a night, meant to spread cheer going into the new year.

So far, it’s paying off.

They have one tent set up.

"The V.I.P tent is up and there’s special V.I.P parking,” said Cox.

"It's a lot of work that goes into something like this. Truly a lot of work,” said Cox. "We plan for this for the whole year and then it comes up to the last 48 hours and that's what's going on."

To get around what's going on, crews closed part of Columbus Street, between Constitution Drive and Central Park Avenue.

“By tomorrow morning [Tuesday] the next block will close all the way to the Dick's Sporting Goods bridge," Cox said.

She said they have detours set up for people right now, including signs, but it's still a work in progress, as the final push to the new year kicks into full gear.

"I've been up since 4 a.m. So, I'll let you know about 4 o'clock this afternoon,” said Cox.

Last Night On the Town festivities for kids start at Pembroke Mall, at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Then the fun continues at the Town Center Fountain Plaza, with a light show and DJ music.

At 9 p.m., the party at the countdown stage starts. All of it ends with the grand finale performance by The Deloreans, as the beachball drops to ring in 2020.

