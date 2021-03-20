Boaters warned of shoaling at Rudee Inlet

Boaters should use extreme caution when approaching this area: use idle speed when approaching and seek local assistance if you're unfamiliar with the inlet.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a warning Friday, urging mariners to exercise caution when in Rudee Inlet due to serious shoaling conditions.

The City reports a recent survey indicates shoaling in the channel approximately 100 feet east of the jetties extending approximately 125 feet eastward. Conditions reported are least depth at 7.0 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Shoaling has been identified on the southside of the channel along the short inner jetty from the east-end extending westward approximately 200 feet. Conditions reported are least depths at 2.4 feet MLLW.

Boaters should use extreme caution when approaching this area: use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if you're unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.