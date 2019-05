VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thursday morning was the start of the 7th annual "Virginia Run for the Fallen."

The event honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Runners took off this morning on a more than 200-mile journey.

The idea is to pay tribute to Virginians who have given their lives in military service since 9-11.

