Sand soccer tournament generates $15 million for Virginia Beach

The North American Sand Soccer Championship ends today.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on June 11, 2021.



The world’s largest beach soccer tournament is back in Hampton Roads.

Executive Director of the North American Sand Soccer Championship Lauren Bland said athletes from around the world flock to Virginia Beach for the big event.

And it had a big impact on the area’s hotels and restaurants.

“This weekend is really the kick off to summer for our beach community,” Bland said.

“This event is going to bring in nearly 100,000 people between Friday through Sunday, will generate $15 million in economic impact and generate nearly 7,000 hotel room nights.”

Miles of sand at the Oceanfront because soccer fields, and local small businesses took over the boardwalk to sell merchandise under tents.

Norfolk native Noah Taylor of Sand Soccer Gear said this is his 14th year as a vendor at the championships.

“This is definitely the biggest event that we do all year long,” Taylor said. “This is the largest one in the country, so we look forward to it every year.”

For players like Rebecca Staylor of Coastal United, this weekend’s tournament is also about community.

“It’s amazing to be here, be here with friends, be here and compete with some of the best of the best,” Staylor said.

“It’s one of the best tournaments in the world.”