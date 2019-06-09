VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We haven’t seen the full impact of Hurricane Dorian yet, but the weather is slowly getting worse in Virginia Beach.

From the wind and rain blowing a trampoline into a pool, to police and the community moving a downed tree from the road.

Virginia Beach is in the early stages of the storm, but the damage has already begun.

That’s why city officials aren’t ignoring the of power Hurricane Dorian.

They issued a mandatory evacuation for people in Sandbridge on Thursday.

Anyone who needs a place to go can find shelter at Brickell Academy or Kellam High School.

Wendy is part of the Department of Human Services staff working at the shelter.

She said, “we hope everybody stays safe.”

They have food, water, and a place to get out of the storm for people in Virginia Beach.

“We’re tired but we’re here and we’re ready to serve,” said Wendy.

Sandbridge is known for frequent flooding and so is Windsor Woods.

Chris Grime and Sarah Cesil took pictures of their home during Hurricane Matthew.

“We flooded then. So we’re a little on edge about the flooding, watching for high tide this afternoon,” said Cesil.

After Matthew hit, city workers made changes to reduce flooding in the neighborhood.

“[the flooding is] Not too bad yet, but the worst is yet to come,” said Grime.

So far so good, but with a flash flood warning in Virginia Beach people shouldn’t shake off this storm’s strength too soon.

City officials also issued a voluntary evacuation for those in Zone A and low lying areas.

If you need shelter Kellam High and the Old Donation Center are both open.

