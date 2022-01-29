Sand and Snow: Virginia Beach Oceanfront attracts winter visitors

Virginia Beach saw strong winds as the snow fell, but it didn't stop a few people from making a trip to the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Slushy snow covered most of Virginia Beach and left a mess for some drivers.

City crews spent much of the day clearing snow from the roads and salting them to prevent them from icing up

. As crews worked hard to clear the streets, some went sightseeing at the Oceanfront.

“I kind of like it," Calvin McArter said. "I think it’s squishier than normal snow.”

Calvin and Morgan McArter took a cold stroll by the water this morning. This marks their first snowy beach trip.

“We didn’t go last week because it was too thick," Morgan McArter said. "It was a little cooler. So, we figured we’d check it out.”

Mary Ann and Ron Lown also stopped by the boardwalk. They traveled to Virginia Beach this weekend from Delaware expecting a sunny day. Instead, they got snow.

“We’re looking for the silver lining, you have to have fun and go with the flow,” Ron Lown said.

They’re used to the cold weather and decided to have a little fun. They searched for seashells, and even built a tiny snowman.

“If you can’t make sandcastles, then you make snowmen,” Mary Ann Lown said.