VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With just 17 days until Something in the Water comes to Virginia Beach, the city is still finalizing plans surrounding the three-day music festival, such as transportation, parking, and security.

On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach School Board is expected to discuss one of those hot topics.

SEE ALSO: Everything you need to know about all the performers at 'Something in the Water'

Last week, Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved the use of 70 school buses to drive people between parking and the 5th Street stage. But the actual use of school buses during the Something in the Water festival depends on the school board approving it, and festival organizers taking on liabilities.

So, Virginia Beach Public School board members will discuss school bus use during their meeting on Tuesday.

RELATED: More than 400 drivers sign up to run the buses for 'Something in the Water'

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach city council will hold a special formal session to vote on an ordinance that would allow the city manager to approve an agreement.

That agreement would mean appropriating a $350,000 reimbursement so the city can use school buses, as well as removing a Sunday time restriction on school bus use.

City council's special session is scheduled for 5 p.m. while the school board formal meeting begins at 6.

RELATED: One-on-one interview: Virginia Beach's police chief on 'Something in the Water' preps