VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police said a school bus transporting students in Virginia Beach was hit by a truck Tuesday morning, which then fled the scene.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Blackwater Road, near Head River Road. Police said the truck's side mirror hit the school bus' side mirror. The truck never stopped.

The bus driver reported minor injuries, but refused to be transported to the hospital. Fourteen students were on board at the time, none of whom were injured.

No description of the suspect vehicle is available at this time.

