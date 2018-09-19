PUNGO, Va. (WVEC) — School is open in Virginia Beach this week, but there are sections of the city where students cannot be picked up by school buses because of flooded streets.

That means it’s up to the parents to figure out how to get their son or daughter to class.

“My kids are not going to school tomorrow. If the buses aren’t coming, we aren’t driving our cars through the water either,” said Trenten Lentz of Pungo.

He lives on Indian River Road, one of several streets in Pungo with standing water.

Lentz said school is important, but not important enough to risk your life.

“I would not recommend it if you can avoid these roads avoid them, they’re bad,” said Lentz.

Lentz's teenage son says missing a day of school is not as fun as it sounds.

“I’m going to be missing some classwork that I’m going to have to make up,” said Lentz's son.

“It’s very disappointing, our kids love going to school every day and it hurts them not being able to go,” said Lentz.

Fellow Pungo resident and parent Amanda Crandall lives on Nanneys Creek Road, which is also flooded.

“It’s very dangerous, I don’t want them to miss school and then fall behind, but I don’t want to be driving them to school and get into a car accident as well,” said Crandall.

She said her vehicle is big enough to make it through the water, but the real challenge is getting her daughters from the house to the truck without getting soaked.

“And I had to put my boots on and carry my kids through the water to get them in and out of the truck. I can’t even get it in the driveway,” said Crandall.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools issued this statement:

“Our buses cover their routes as long as it is safe to do so. If drivers encounter a road closed due to flooding they will seek an alternative route and connect with transportation services.”

However, even if the bus is able to pick you up in the morning, there is no guarantee it will be able to take you home in the afternoon. The Lentz family learned that the hard way on Monday.

“I was in the middle of class, all of a sudden they just called me down and they told me the bus wasn’t going to be able to bring me home and for me to call my mom,” said Lentz's son.

