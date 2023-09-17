Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show draws scores of people to Virginia Beach

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were the show's headlining act.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show is back. Scores of people came out to Virginia Beach all weekend long for the big show.

It's a decades long tradition attracting people of all ages. The lineup included the F-22 Raptors, F/A-18 Super Hornets and the return of one of the most famous squadrons in the sky: the Navy's flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels.

“We are here to see the Blue Angels and have a lot of fun,” attendee Tiffani Williams said.

Sunday morning’s show kicked off with skydivers and aerial displays before the Blue Angels took to the skies as the headlining act.

Another attendee, Robert Ondo, said he comes every year.

“We sure do, we make a vacation out of it. We got turned onto this maybe 29 years ago,” he said. “We try to come every year my favorite part is obviously the Blue Angels.”

Rick Rychlicki, an air show first-timer, wanted to check out something new and exciting.

“I’ve never been here,” he said. “It sounded interesting. It’s popular and I really wanted to check it out.”

This year also marked major milestones in Navy aviation, starting with this year's theme: 50 years of Women in Naval Aviation. It paid tribute to trailblazers like "The First Six," as in the first six women to earn their wings from flight school in Pensacola in 1973.

This year also marked 80 years since Naval Air Station Oceana was first commissioned in 1943.

Some attendees said the show is all about enjoying something fun with the family and celebrating the military.

“It’s an annual thing for us every year," Stephen Williams said. "We enjoy the family time.”