VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The candidates vying for the 2nd Congressional District faced off in Virginia Beach Tuesday, two weeks ahead of the midterm elections

Republican Rep. Scott Taylor and Democrat Elaine Luria took part in a debate at the Cavalier Hotel, hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce

Watch the debate here:

SEE ALSO: 2nd District candidates Taylor, Luria talk environment in forum

Polls have shown a tight race between the candidates, including a CNU poll that had Taylor with a seven-point lead over Luria.

The Second District includes Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, the Virginia Eastern Shore, and parts of Norfolk, Hampton, and York County.

Election Day is November 6.

© 2018 WVEC