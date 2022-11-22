Virginia Aquarium finishes work on harbor seal tank

Hector, Rudder, Monty and new pup Javier are back swimming loops near the aquarium entrance, hopping up on rocks, and showing off their tummy spots.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sitting in front of the tank outside the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center could be your favorite part of the experience, because the seals swimming around inside are just so stinking cute.

The tank has been sitting empty for a few months while workers refurbished the exhibit.

Tuesday, though, the aquarium's Facebook page announced that the harbor seals are back in action!

Hector, Rudder and Monty have returned to swimming loops near the entrance, hopping up on the rocks, and showing off their sleek profiles and tummy spots.

There's also a new harbor seal pup in the tank: Javier, who joined the aquarium in February. He's about one-and-a-half years old and was transferred here from the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, New York.