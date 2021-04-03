Seals spotted sunbathing at Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach high school students got a nice surprise when they spotted seals sunbathing near the Brock Environmental Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: The video above was taken by a 13News Now viewer in the Outer Banks in January 2021.

Students in the Environmental Studies Program at Virginia Beach City Public Schools were welcomed by seals sunbathing at Pleasure House Point yesterday.

It was a nice surprise for the students returning to in-person learning, according to Chesapeake Bay Foundation spokesperson Kenny Fletcher.

The sighting occurred on the campus of the foundation's Brock Environmental Center.

Fletcher said the seals sighting was a great learning and discussion opportunity for the high school students in the program.

The Environmental Studies Program is new and is based at the Brock Environmental Center. The program expands students' understanding of sustainable economics and business innovation, social sustainability, environmental sustainability and natural resource stewardship.

The foundation also sent out a tweet reminding people not to approach marine mammals, as it is illegal to get within 150 feet of a seal.