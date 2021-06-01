Search continues for driver of truck that plunged into bay

They’ve been scouring shorelines, under the bridge-tunnel and around Fisherman’s Island.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Dec. 30, 2020.

Virginia Marine Police and a group of volunteers are continuing to search for the driver whose truck plunged over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the Virginia Marine Police decided to keep searching with two boats daily plus a plane.

The initial, multi-agency search for Erik Mezick was called off last week by the Coast Guard.

Mezick went over the side of the bridge-tunnel in a box truck on Dec. 29.

He lived near Salisbury, Maryland Mezick’s family has also taken up its own search with the help of a band of volunteers.